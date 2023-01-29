Priscilla Presley challenges Lisa Marie’s estate, calls signature ‘invalid’

 
Priscilla Presley has contested daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will, following her death, according to Us Weekly.

Priscilla filed court documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, January 27, in which she contests that a previously added 2016 amendment featured an “invalid signature”.

According to the outlet, the filing alleged that Priscilla and the late singer’s former business manager Barry Siegel were initially named as co-trustees before a late addition removed their names in favour of her children Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough.

On January 29, 1993, Lisa Marie executed a revocable living trust, which she amended and completely restated on January 27, 2010. “Lisa Marie Presley appointed her mother, Petitioner, and her former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-Trustees effective as of the date of the 2010 restatement,” the court filing states, per DailyMail.

As the alleged will stands, Riley is the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate since her brother died by suicide in July 2020.

According to the court filing, per the terms of the living trust, Priscilla would’ve had to have been notified that she was no longer the trustee and she claims she was never informed.

Riley, for her part, has not publicly addressed the estate battle.

The legal drama comes two weeks after Lisa Marie, who was the only child of Elvis Presley, passed away due to a cardiac arrest, in early January. After Riley, Lisa Marie also has 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley who she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

