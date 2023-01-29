TXT's Soobin pens heartfelt note for BTS leader RM

Tomorrow X Together leader Soobin has penned a special note for BTS leader RM, Koreaboo reported.



Taking to its Instagram, the BTS leader shared a photo of the signed copy of TXT’s latest comeback album, The Name Chapter: Temptation and Soobin’s adorable message in it.



The message said: "please let us know what you think after listening to our new album, which went through a lot of roadblocks."

He further said that "I'm sure you are receiving many messages and calls as always, so I've chosen not to contact you in-person... Oh, my favorite songs [from your album] are 'No.2' and 'Wild Flower'. After we had a chance to talk... I have been working my very hardest with my teeth clenched."

"I want to succeed even more, and visit hyung's house one more time... If that opportunity comes, let's talk longer, hyung. I don't know if I can ever become an artist like you, hyung, but I want to at least try my best to become a person like you. Please watch over our team! Thank you," Soobin continued.



