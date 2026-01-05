Taylor Swift raises question about Travis Kelce's career with no-show

Travis Kelce fans hoping for return in 2026 after Taylor Swift wedding

Travis Kelce’s retirement remains one of the most-asked questions as he walked away from the final Kansas City Chiefs game of the season, but his fiancé Taylor Swift, was not among the crowd to cheer him on.

The 36-year-old tight end and his team faced the Las Vegas Raiders on the field on Sunday, January 4, and the pop superstar was notably absent.

Kelce suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the game and convinced the sports fans of his retirement, but some seem to think The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker not attending the game suggests otherwise.

“If it were his last game, she would have been there. He's coming back,” a fan argued on X. Another added, “There is hope.”

While some seemed less convinced and claimed that the Grammy winner’s absence had nothing to do with the retirement decision, and she skipped only because of security reasons.

The Opalite songstress has not attended any of her fiancé’s away games this season, but supported him at most of the home games at the Arrowhead Stadium, along with the last against the Denver Broncos.

Swift appeared emotional during the game as it had a decisive significance for the Chiefs’ future, and looked dejected at their loss.