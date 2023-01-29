 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears fires bunch of tweets to clarify she's 'alive and well'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Britney Spears fires bunch of tweets to clarify she’s ‘alive and well’
Britney Spears fires bunch of tweets to clarify she’s ‘alive and well’

Britney Spears took to Twitter on Saturday to shut down the speculations and clarify that the pop-star is “alive and well”.

The 41-year-old princess of pop recently sparked concern among millions of her fans after she deleted her Instagram account.

However, the Louisiana native dropped a 14-second video of herself over the weekend and wrote: “Yep that’s me … I’m alive and well. But not really convinced on these health juices, I mean there are SO MANY !!!”

“This is me at a gym living my best life,” she added.

Moreover, the Toxic singer dished on the reason why she bade farewell to Instagram in a series of tweets following the video.

She wrote: “I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV ... yep it hurt my feelings.”

