Britney Spears fires bunch of tweets to clarify she’s ‘alive and well’

Britney Spears took to Twitter on Saturday to shut down the speculations and clarify that the pop-star is “alive and well”.

The 41-year-old princess of pop recently sparked concern among millions of her fans after she deleted her Instagram account.

However, the Louisiana native dropped a 14-second video of herself over the weekend and wrote: “Yep that’s me … I’m alive and well. But not really convinced on these health juices, I mean there are SO MANY !!!”

“This is me at a gym living my best life,” she added.

Moreover, the Toxic singer dished on the reason why she bade farewell to Instagram in a series of tweets following the video.

She wrote: “I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV ... yep it hurt my feelings.”