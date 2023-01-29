Taylor Swift fans find Joe Alwyn references in ‘Lavender Haze’ video

Taylor Swift appeared to give a subtle nod to her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn in her new music video for Lavender Haze, which was released on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Eagled-eyed fans of the singer, also known as Swifties, were quick to notice all the hidden signs that alluded to the Grammy-winner’s love interest.

Lavender Haze is the third music video to debut from her 2022 Midnights album, following the videos for Anti-Hero and Bejeweled. Swift revealed that this was the first video she wrote out of the three that have been released.

In an Instagram post the singer described the video as “a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream.” She said, “There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze. There is my incredible costar @laith_ashley who I absolutely adored working with.”

The constellations of their zodiac signs, Swift is Sagittarius, Alwyn is Pisces.

Another fan reiterated the fact with Swift's another song Mastermind lyrics from the same album

The Fish in the space towards the end is also a nod to Alwyn’s star sign

One fan detailed the relationship dynamic between the two.

“Confused how people don’t understand the Lavender Haze mv?! She was sad. But he didn’t try to change that or her! He was just there for the changing weather/moods and cuz he did that she went from having a cloud over her to having her head in the clouds and being on cloud nine.”

Taylor has previously shared how the lyrics of this song mirror her desire to protect the privacy of her relationship.

“I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud,” she said in a video last year, adding that the duo has “had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff” and they “just ignore it.”

Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 31, first sparked dating rumors in 2016 after they both attended a Kings of Leon concert, but it wasn’t until 2017 when a report claimed the couple had been dating for months.

