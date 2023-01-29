Prince Harry’s ‘venge-fest’ has ‘spectacularly damaged’ Meghan Markle

File Footage

Prince Harry has been warned about the ‘spectacular damage’ being caused to Meghan Markle’s “‘perfect, perfect, perfect’ wife Meghan.”



This claim has been brought to light by royal author Amanda Platell, in her piece for the Daily Mail.

She wrote, “Only a man as stupid and narcissistic as Harry could ever have believed his venge-fest would endear him to anyone. It has now spectacularly backfired and, most disastrously for him, damaged his ‘perfect, perfect, perfect’ wife Meghan.”

This comes in relation to a similar clapback by the author who claimed, “After all, this odious exercise in exorcising his demons led to 3.2 million copies of Spare selling worldwide in just one week.”

“But as they drool over the sales, what neither can ignore is the growing opprobrium in their own back yard.”