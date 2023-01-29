 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family uses THESE subtle ways to shut down Harry, Meghan claims

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Royal family uses THESE subtle ways to shut down Harry, Meghan claims
Royal family uses THESE subtle ways to shut down Harry, Meghan claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a series of claims about the royal family in their Netflix docu-series but the Palace maintained a silence over the allegations.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s claims were still debunked by the royal family without them saying a single word about the couple.

The royal family proved that the actions speak louder than words as they addressed Meghan’s claims that she was not allowed to wear colour as senior working royal.

“To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there’s a group event. But then you also should never be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family,” Meghan said in the docu-series.

The royals gathered at Westminster Abbey shortly after the series and most of them wore burgundy while Queen Consort Camilla and Sophie wore off-white outfits.

Royal family uses THESE subtle ways to shut down Harry, Meghan claims

Moreover, Meghan said in the docu-series that it was “really jarring for a lot of Brits” to hug.

“I guess I’d start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now,” she said. “But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

During Together at Christmas concert, Kate and the rest of the royal family showed off their affection and they also post the moment on Instagram.

The caption read: “Hugs and kisses, and a first public curtesy, today at the Princess of Wales’ Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey!”

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles ‘in talks’ to perform multiple shows in Las Vegas for bumper £40m fee

Harry Styles ‘in talks’ to perform multiple shows in Las Vegas for bumper £40m fee
Michael B Jordan talks about his split from Lori Harvey on 'SNL'

Michael B Jordan talks about his split from Lori Harvey on 'SNL'
Andrew Garfield recalls auditioning for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ in new book

Andrew Garfield recalls auditioning for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ in new book

'Elvis' star Austin Butler serves dashing look at AARP awards

'Elvis' star Austin Butler serves dashing look at AARP awards
King Charles, Princess Anne appear in high spirits amid reports of deal with Prince Harry

King Charles, Princess Anne appear in high spirits amid reports of deal with Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weekend getaway with their blended family

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weekend getaway with their blended family
Megan Fox goes from brunette to blonde in new photo

Megan Fox goes from brunette to blonde in new photo
Prince Harry ‘Spare’ in another controversy thanks to artist Jake Chapman

Prince Harry ‘Spare’ in another controversy thanks to artist Jake Chapman
Philadelphia bids goodbye to Jerry Blavat, thousands attend funeral

Philadelphia bids goodbye to Jerry Blavat, thousands attend funeral
Tom Holland’s brother makes Netflix debut with this series

Tom Holland’s brother makes Netflix debut with this series
'The Last of Us Part 2 more than a season’s worth of television': Craig Mazin

'The Last of Us Part 2 more than a season’s worth of television': Craig Mazin
Brendan Fraser admits he ‘doesn’t want to look’ the way he did in ‘Mummy’ films

Brendan Fraser admits he ‘doesn’t want to look’ the way he did in ‘Mummy’ films