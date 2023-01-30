 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez set a condition in front of ex Marc Anthony before giving blessings for fourth marriage

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Jennifer Lopez set a condition in front of ex Marc Anthony before giving blessings for fourth marriage

Jennifer Lopez reportedly put a condition in front of ex-husband Marc Anthony as he tied the knot for the fourth time with former Miss Universe contestant, Nadia Ferreira.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony got married in 2004 and divorced in 2011. While Lopez rekindled her romance with actor Ben Affleck, Anthony started a relationship with beauty queen Nadia Ferreira.

According to sources, Lopez, 53, did not take the news of the Puerto Rican-American musician's wedding well. She did not like the fact that her ex-partner proposed to Ferreira after only six months of dating.

Although the Shotgun Wedding star agreed to give blessings to Anthony and his new bride, she imposed a very important condition.

Since Lopez and Anthony share their children Max and Emme, the On The Floor singer put conditions on her ex regarding Nadia Ferreira having to treat their children well.

Lopez's concern has to do with the fact that Ferreira will be the stepmom to her and Anthony's children.

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Tate lashes out at 'communist' Romania over justice system

Andrew Tate lashes out at 'communist' Romania over justice system

King Charles lost the royal ally who was capable of dealing with Harry and Meghan

King Charles lost the royal ally who was capable of dealing with Harry and Meghan

Future of the Monarchy is more uncertain than ever amid Harry's revelations, Andrew's scandals

Future of the Monarchy is more uncertain than ever amid Harry's revelations, Andrew's scandals
Hilary Duff says she is proud of costar Jennifer Coolidge

Hilary Duff says she is proud of costar Jennifer Coolidge
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could put King Charles coronation on 'ticking time bombs'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could put King Charles coronation on 'ticking time bombs'
Nia Long says she will never reveal her crush

Nia Long says she will never reveal her crush
Katie Price reunites with ex-fiancé Carl Woods?

Katie Price reunites with ex-fiancé Carl Woods?
Tom Brady spends quality time with children: Check out the sweet photos he shared

Tom Brady spends quality time with children: Check out the sweet photos he shared
Steven Spielberg reveals the Cemetery Scene on 'Schindler’s List' was to prove 'Everything In The Movie Was True'

Steven Spielberg reveals the Cemetery Scene on 'Schindler’s List' was to prove 'Everything In The Movie Was True'
Rob Gronkowski says Tom Brady had no clue he would suggest dating Sally Field

Rob Gronkowski says Tom Brady had no clue he would suggest dating Sally Field
Tammy Knickerbocker searching for missing daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker

Tammy Knickerbocker searching for missing daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker
Beverley Mitchells says she has the most respect for the military

Beverley Mitchells says she has the most respect for the military