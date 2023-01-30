 
Steven Spielberg reveals the Cemetery Scene on 'Schindler's List' was to prove 'Everything In The Movie Was True'

Steven Spielberg unveiled the real reason for the last cemetery scene of 1993 movie Schindler's List.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Steven Spielberg said, "Holocaust denial was on the rise again — that was the entire reason I made the movie in 1993."

"That ending was a way to verify that everything in the movie was true," the 76-year-old director added.

Spielberg also shared that before making Schindler's List, he never directed a movie that "so directly confronted a message" that he believed needed to be told.

"It had a vital message that is more important today than it even was in 1993 because antisemitism is so much worse today than it was when I made the film," he added.

The truth-based film won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Spielberg's first Oscar as Best Director.

