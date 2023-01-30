 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William dismisses Prince Harry's demand for talks claims expert

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Prince William dismisses Prince Harrys demand for talks claims expert

Prince William has dismissed Prince Harry call for talks between them, according to royal expert Neil Sean.

He was referring to Harry's interviews for his memoir Spare where he said he wanted the Royal Family to apologise to him and offer "accountability" during a sit-down. 

The expert said Prince of Wales feels he "cannot afford to trust his younger brother right now".

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he  said William sees Harry as "a lost cause".

"According to a very good source, William is feeling pragmatic about the entire issue with his brother, Sean said.

The expert added, "He feels that he has done everything in his power, his absolute best, to advise and guide Harry."

Neil Sean said, "Harry decided to take his own advice and now Prince William has told a very good source that he is resigned to the fact that he has lost his younger brother."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry advised to skip King Charles coronation

Prince Harry advised to skip King Charles coronation

Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham denied Hollywood ending in FA Cup thriller

Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham denied Hollywood ending in FA Cup thriller
Prince Andrew plans to reverse agreement with his accuser

Prince Andrew plans to reverse agreement with his accuser

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shocked' by 'negative pushback' from 'Spare'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shocked' by 'negative pushback' from 'Spare'
Prince Harry believed Princess Diana will ‘shock’ world in post-death conference

Prince Harry believed Princess Diana will ‘shock’ world in post-death conference
King Charles to set up 'agreement' with William for Harry coronation invite

King Charles to set up 'agreement' with William for Harry coronation invite
'Meghan Markle and America have changed Prince Harry'

'Meghan Markle and America have changed Prince Harry'
Prince Andrew picture with sex accuser is 'genuine': 'Ridiculous'

Prince Andrew picture with sex accuser is 'genuine': 'Ridiculous'
Prince Harry admits Queen mother ‘loathed’ King Edward for choosing American woman

Prince Harry admits Queen mother ‘loathed’ King Edward for choosing American woman
Prince Harry felt he was 'bad son' to Diana for enjoying trips with King Charles

Prince Harry felt he was 'bad son' to Diana for enjoying trips with King Charles
Prince Harry recalls the moment he became ‘man’: ‘You are blooded’

Prince Harry recalls the moment he became ‘man’: ‘You are blooded’
Prince Harry says ‘future King’ William ‘plotted revenge’ after King Charles anger

Prince Harry says ‘future King’ William ‘plotted revenge’ after King Charles anger