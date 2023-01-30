Meghan Markle’s ‘signs of turmoil’ over UK treatment exposed

File Footage

A body language expert has just broken down the exact day Meghan Markle’s ‘turmoil’ within the UK became evident.



Body language expert Judi James issued this observation regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to the Daily Mail she pointed out, “She reaches for Harry's hand frequently and when she sits she reaches for it and places it in both of her hands.”

“Harry's facial expression does appear more telling. His eyes looks wide at times and he is seen sucking his lips in once the attention is off him, suggesting he is struggling with anxiety or some sort of pain or worry.”

“'Harry's facial expression does appear more telling. His eyes looks wide at times and he is seen sucking his lips in once the attention is off him, suggesting he is struggling with anxiety or some sort of pain or worry.”

Ms James even referenced Prince Harry’s body language in the docuseries and branded him, “ very emphatic, clear and precise.”

“He uses a pursed-finger hand to baton his messages and he uses that finger-pinch to draw vertical and horizontal lines in the air to be forensic with his words and memories.”

“He also starts to be overcome with emotion, tearing up with his voice cracking. He says that they only had time for a 'quick cuddle' before having to go out and get on with their royal duties.”