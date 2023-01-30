 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ‘signs of turmoil’ over UK treatment exposed

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

File Footage

A body language expert has just broken down the exact day Meghan Markle’s ‘turmoil’ within the UK became evident.

Body language expert Judi James issued this observation regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to the Daily Mail she pointed out, “She reaches for Harry's hand frequently and when she sits she reaches for it and places it in both of her hands.”

“Harry's facial expression does appear more telling. His eyes looks wide at times and he is seen sucking his lips in once the attention is off him, suggesting he is struggling with anxiety or some sort of pain or worry.”

“'Harry's facial expression does appear more telling. His eyes looks wide at times and he is seen sucking his lips in once the attention is off him, suggesting he is struggling with anxiety or some sort of pain or worry.”

Ms James even referenced Prince Harry’s body language in the docuseries and branded him, “ very emphatic, clear and precise.”

“He uses a pursed-finger hand to baton his messages and he uses that finger-pinch to draw vertical and horizontal lines in the air to be forensic with his words and memories.”

“He also starts to be overcome with emotion, tearing up with his voice cracking. He says that they only had time for a 'quick cuddle' before having to go out and get on with their royal duties.”

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds says Wrexham football adventure is ‘greatest experience’

Ryan Reynolds says Wrexham football adventure is ‘greatest experience’
Prince Harry, Meghan have ‘ball in their court’ over King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan have ‘ball in their court’ over King Charles’ coronation
Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams actress dies at 64

Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams actress dies at 64
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘incentive’ to attend King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘incentive’ to attend King Charles coronation
Gerard Pique lashes out at journalist supporting ex Shakira: ‘Stop taking drugs’

Gerard Pique lashes out at journalist supporting ex Shakira: ‘Stop taking drugs’
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez get together for ‘lovely’ selfies

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez get together for ‘lovely’ selfies
Prince Andrew eyeing $100 million lawsuit against accuser Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew eyeing $100 million lawsuit against accuser Virginia Giuffre
Adele reveals her father once placed trash bag over her head

Adele reveals her father once placed trash bag over her head
Kate Middleton uses ‘superhero costume’ to appear bold and confident, says expert

Kate Middleton uses ‘superhero costume’ to appear bold and confident, says expert
Victoria Beckham sends love to Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira on marriage

Victoria Beckham sends love to Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira on marriage
Katy Perry joins fiancé Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr at Arts Gala

Katy Perry joins fiancé Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr at Arts Gala
Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts coming together for body swap comedy: Report

Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts coming together for body swap comedy: Report