Monday Jan 30 2023
Adele reveals her father once placed trash bag over her head

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Adele made a shocking claim while performing on stage at Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas, revealing her father once placed a trash bag over her head.

However, the Easy On Me hitmaker was quick to disclose that her dad Mark Evans, with whom the singer shared a strained bond, did so to give her a surprise.

The singer recalled, “One of my favourite childhood memories is when my dad picked me up from my mum’s, which was rare, and presented me to my grandparents with a trash bag over my head."

"It was meant with good intentions. Bless his soul, I love him,” she added of her late dad, who moved out of his home when Adele was only three-year-old.

The Grammy winner went on to say, “He basically put me on the doorstep of their house as a surprise and put a trash bag over my head, as if I was delivered. "

"My nana was so surprised and happy to see me. It was absolutely amazing. Sometimes when I talk about him as an adult I do not know if it is funny or not,” she added. 

