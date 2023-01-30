Britney Spears ‘staying positive’ after fans calling police incident

Britney Spears is doing alright after the police was called by fans to check up on her.

A source close to the singer, 41, told DailyMail that she is “doing okay” after the incident.

“She’s navigating this new life, finishing her book. It's a process but [she's] getting there,” the source said. “The fans calling the cops freaked her out for sure but she's staying positive.”

Spears confirmed she’s writing a tell-all memoir back in February, 2022, after she sealed a bombshell book deal said to be worth as much as $15 million, per Page Six.

Per TMZ, Spears posted an Instagram video dancing and saying, “I changed my name to River Red.” The singer then deleted her account, prompting concerned fans to call the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The police did a wellness check on January 23, 2023.

The singer then addressed her reported police well check in Twitter with a stream of tweets telling fans to respect her privacy.

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” she wrote.

According to Spears, “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

Spears’ statement continued, “This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”