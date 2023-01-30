 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams actress dies at 64

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Lisa Loring has passed away at the age of 64 after suffering a "massive stroke" on January 28.

The veteran Hollywood actress, best known for starring as Wednesday Addams in the original The Addams Family sitcom from the mid-1960s, passed away after being taken off life support.

Her daughter Vanessa Foumberg told Hollywood Reporter that Lisa died on Saturday [Jan. 28] night at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California of complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure.

“She went peacefully with both her daughters [Vanessa and Marianne] holding her hands,” she said.

Lisa’s close friend Laure Jacobson shared the tragic news on social media and said Lisa had been on life support for "three days" before she "passed" on Saturday.

In a heartbreaking post, Laure penned, "It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago, she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure.”

"She had been on life support for three days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it, and she passed last night."

She added, "She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa's legacy in the world of entertainment is huge.”

"And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humour, affection and love will long play in our memories."

Lisa's friend concluded the sentimental tribute by saying, "RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl…you were a ton of fun."

