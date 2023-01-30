Joe Jonas plays a bit of new song for fans from forthcoming album

Joe Jonas, the middle bro from The Jonas Brothers, took to Instagram on Monday, January 30th, 2023, to tease bit of their upcoming new song, Wings.

“Guys, I just got the new mix of our song Wings,” Joe enthused in the video, where he is seemingly standing in the balcony with a view behind him. “I don’t care, I just want you to hear it,” he added with a smile as he goes inside to join his brothers who are standing infront of the music equipment and they play a bit from the song.

The tree brothers can be seen grooving to the mix, bopping their heads and lipsyncing.

Under the comments, the brothers left playfully leave surprised reactions to Joe’s doing.

Kevin leaves a face with open mouth emoji that expressed disbelief and surprise. Whereas, Nick leaves the eyes emoji which is often used to react to drama or a scandalous joke.

Fans were quick to compliment the band on the catchy beat and many noted that band’s music was being influenced by artist-producer Jon Bellion.

The band teased their forthcoming sixth album in an interview with Variety. They shared that the album op and Americana with a modern edge. Like their previous album, Ryan Tedder would be producing along with artist-producer Jon Bellion.

In the interview, Joe shared that Wings was his favourite song. “It might be the shortest song on the album, but I like it because it feels like a trailer to the rest of the body of work,” he explained.