Prince Harry wants world ‘knowing how dysfunctional’ King Charles acts

Prince Harry has been called out for allegedly attempting to convince the ‘whole world’ of King Charles’ “dysfunctional attitude.”



Author Stephen Glover made this admission in his most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

Mr Glover believes, “He has depicted almost the entire Royal Family as dysfunctional because, in his preposterous view, it is somehow controlled by the media, and collaborated in unspecified ways in a campaign to drive Meghan from our shores.”

“These are ludicrous allegations which instantly crumble when they are examined, but their certain effect, and probable intention, is to undermine the monarchy in the minds of suggestible people.”