 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry wants world ‘knowing how dysfunctional’ King Charles acts

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has been called out for allegedly attempting to convince the ‘whole world’ of King Charles’ “dysfunctional attitude.”

Author Stephen Glover made this admission in his most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

Mr Glover believes, “He has depicted almost the entire Royal Family as dysfunctional because, in his preposterous view, it is somehow controlled by the media, and collaborated in unspecified ways in a campaign to drive Meghan from our shores.”

“These are ludicrous allegations which instantly crumble when they are examined, but their certain effect, and probable intention, is to undermine the monarchy in the minds of suggestible people.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles sets conditions for Prince Harry and Meghan to attend coronation?

King Charles sets conditions for Prince Harry and Meghan to attend coronation?
Radio One Big Weekend 2023: The 1975, Lewis Capaldi confirmed

Radio One Big Weekend 2023: The 1975, Lewis Capaldi confirmed

Taylor Swift in relationship with transgender man?

Taylor Swift in relationship with transgender man?
David Beckham joins son Cruz at Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira Miami wedding

David Beckham joins son Cruz at Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira Miami wedding
Prince Harry receives fresh backlash for 'direct, fierce, vengeful attacks' on royal family

Prince Harry receives fresh backlash for 'direct, fierce, vengeful attacks' on royal family
Prince William snubs call of Prince Harry for talks amid reports of peace deal

Prince William snubs call of Prince Harry for talks amid reports of peace deal
Jennifer Lopez's reaction over ex-husband Marc Anthony's fourth wedding

Jennifer Lopez's reaction over ex-husband Marc Anthony's fourth wedding
Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet to be removed from the line of succession?

Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet to be removed from the line of succession?
Anne Hathaway groovy dance drives the internet nuts

Anne Hathaway groovy dance drives the internet nuts
Naughty Boy president casts doubt on 'The Last of Us 3'

Naughty Boy president casts doubt on 'The Last of Us 3'
Actor Annie Wersching loses battle to cancer, dies at 45

Actor Annie Wersching loses battle to cancer, dies at 45
King Charles reminds people THIS about Prince Harry

King Charles reminds people THIS about Prince Harry