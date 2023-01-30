 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
Meghan Markle ‘will soon return’ to ‘stir the pot’ a bit more

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Experts fear Meghan Markle is planning on releasing something equally as toxic as Prince Harry’s memoir and is letting her husband have his turn in the limelight because of ‘preparations’.

This claim has been issued by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, during her most recent interview with Talk TV host Cristo Foufas.

She started the chat by pointing towards a prior report by the Daily Mail which states “Meghan is not in hiding. This is a PR strategy. Meghan is allowing Harry to brand himself separately from her.”

However, in the eyes of Ms Schofield, Meghan Markle is rather ‘cooking up’ something of her own.

She belevies, “[Meghan’s] got something else in the works but this is an intentional PR strategy for Harry to elevate himself and become his own character.”

“I don't think Meghan is in hiding, I think she's prepping for something else. I think that she loves stirring the pot and that is exactly what all this has done.”

