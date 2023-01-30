Netflix New Releases: Everything coming from January 30th to February 4th, 2023

As we stand on the cusp of January and February, Netflix is gearing up to launch a bunch of new shows and air follow-ups to the many existing grate ones.

From bringing up nostalgia with Spy Kids and Lord of the Rings to unearthing real stories in memoirs like Pamela, a love story, the streamer is gearing up to give subscribers a variety of content. Following is are the list of shows that will be available to stream from January 30th, 2023.

Coming to Netflix on January 30th

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Princess Power (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on January 31st

Be Melodramatic (Season 1)

Copenhagen Cowboy: Nightcall with Nicolas Winding Refn (2023)

Cunk on Earth (Season 1)

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency (Season 1)

Legal High (Season 1)

Moment of Eighteen (Season 1)

Pamela, a love story (2023)

Sonic Boom (Seasons 1-2)

The Light in Your Eyes (Season 1)

The Wind Blows (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on February 1st, 2023

All Eyes on Him (Season 1)

Arctic (2018)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa (Season 1)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Enough (2002)

Flushed Away (2006)

Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series)

I Will Be Your Bloom (Season 1)

It (2017)

Julie & Julia (2009)

La La Land (2016)

New Amsterdam (Seasons 3 & 4)

Spanglish (2004)

Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World (2011)

Stepmom (1998)

Survivor (Season 32)

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 6)

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)

Underworld (2003)

Warsha (2022)

Coming to Netflix on February 2nd

Freeridge (Season 1)

Make My Day (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on February 3rd

Class (Season 1)

Infiesto (2023)

Stromboli (2023)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 2)

True Spirit (2023)

Viking Wolf / Vikingulven (2023)

Coming to Netflix on February 4th