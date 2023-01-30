 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry a ‘ticking time bomb’ for King Charles

Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has just been called a ticking time bomb’ that are waiting to explode, right near King Charles’ coronation.

Royal biographer Angela Levin made this shocking admission in a write up for the News.com.au.

She believes King Charles’ coronation plans will for sure “be thrown into chaos” with the Sussexes taking center stage even before the event begins.

The op-ed reads, “One of the big unknowns in all of this is what the hell is going to happen with the King’s Coronation. It has been widely reported that the Duke and Duchess, despite their pariah status, will be invited to the big day but whether they will attend is the multimillion-dollar question.”

“If they did jet in, could or would the Sussexes be given entrée into the royal inner sanctum given that photos taken inside Buckingham Palace (without Queen Elizabeth’s permission, according to the Telegraph) ended up splashed across screens for Netflix subscribers?”

“What both this and the Andrew situation reveal is that Charles has no real idea how to handle these ticking time bombs.”

She also pointed out, “As the Palace gets ready for this once-in-a-lifetime moment, the pressure is mounting for someone to try and find solutions, and fast.”

