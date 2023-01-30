Radio One Big Weekend 2023: The 1975, Lewis Capaldi confirmed

BBC Radio One has announced the first batch of acts including Lewis Capaldi, Anne Marie and The 1975 for the forthcoming Big Weekend.

Presenter Greg James announced the lineup on his breakfast show on Monday morning (January 30).

Capaldi, The 1975, Raye, Niall Horan, Anne-Marie and Arlo Parks have all been announced in the first wave of acts set to play the festival over the May Bank holiday this summer.

This year’s Big Weekend will take place in Camperdown Park in Dundee, Scotland from 26 - 28 May, with over 80,000 fans expected to attend.

Scottish singer Capaldi said he was “very excited” about his forthcoming headline at the festival. “I’m very excited to be playing in Dundee for Big Weekend, I never managed to get tickets last time so I’m very excited to be able to come along and enjoy it as well as playing.”

Horan agreed, “I can’t wait to kick off festival season at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 in Dundee. See you all there!”

Parks said it was going to be a “joy to perform for you guys in Scotland.”

