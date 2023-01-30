 
sports
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
SDSports desk

Pakistan's martial artist to attempt four world records

By
SDSports desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Rashid Naseem attempts record - Twitter/RashidNaseem
Rashid Naseem attempts record - Twitter/RashidNaseem

Pakistan's martial artist Rashid Naseem has said that he is scheduled to attempt four Guinness World Records in Italy.

The record-holder, who has achieved several records for Pakistan, will travel to Italy on February 4. The martial artist will attempt all four records in a tv show.

"I am very excited to share with you that I have got my visa to Italy where I am going to attempt four world records," Rashid told GeoSuper.tv.

"I got an invitation from them. It's an honour for me to represent Pakistan once again on the international stage," he added.

The records, which Rashid will attempt in Italy, include breaking a clay target with a nunchaku in one minute, most playing cards removed between two balanced bottles with a nunchaku in one minute, smashing cold drink cans with head in one minute and opening bottle caps with head in one minute.

Rashid, who has so far registered 82 individual world records for Pakistan, recently got his 'most playing cards removed between two balanced bottles with a nunchaku in one minute' record among the best of 2022. 

