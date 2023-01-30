 
Hilary Duff and Ashley Tisdale enjoy a relaxing weekend with their husbands and children

Hilary Duff and Ashley Tisdale unwinded together with their respective husbands and children on a relaxing stroll.

On Sunday morning, January 29, Disney Channel alumni, Hilary Duff and Ashley Tisdale, spent time with each others' respective husbands, Matthew Koma and Christopher French, and daughters as they went for a walk in the chilly streets of Studio City.

As per Daily Mail, Duff, 35, was dressed in a beige overcoat, grey sweatpants and a black beanie hat to ward off the cold.

The Lizzie McGuire actress was joined by her daughters Banks and Mae, aged four and one.

Meanwhile, Tisdale appeared in high spirits in a black cardigan sweater blue jeans and a matching pair of leather shoes.

The celebrity friends' husbands walked beside them, holding their daughters in their arms.

The outing comes after Duff and Tisdale went on a "moms weekend away" that took place in Rancho Santa Fe, California, in July, 2022.

