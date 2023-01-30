Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey strike a pose for a selfie together: Check it out

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah Winfrey got in one frame for an iconic selfie as the stars gathered for the glitzy night in order to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary.

On Saturday, January 28, a star-studded event was organised to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Soare's famed beauty brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills. The event also served as a 69th birthday celebration for Oprah Winfrey.

As per People, A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey attended the event in Los Angeles.

Lopez shared a slew of photos from the event on her Instagram, captioning the post, "Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia's 25th anniversary."

The pictures included selfies taken by Kim Kardashian, which included Oprah Winfrey and the Shotgun Wedding star.

Other attendees included Sofia Vergara, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Alba, Sharon Stone, Heidi Klum and Rita Wilson.



