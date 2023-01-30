 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Michelle Williams opens up about being followed by paps after Heath Ledger’s death

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Michelle Williams opens up about being followed by paps after Heath Ledger’s death
Michelle Williams opens up about being followed by paps after Heath Ledger’s death

Michelle Williams has recently reflected on being pursued by the paparazzi following Heath Ledger's death.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Michelle, who is now married to Thomas Kail, revealed how she tried to cope up with Heath’s demise and being followed by paparazzi around her old Brooklyn neighbourhood.

“That feeling of being watched goes very, very deep,” said the 42-year-old.

Michelle continued, “Because it cuts you off from living your life. And for a while it felt like such an impediment to being natural and unguarded that my daughter and I moved outside of the city.”

“We lived in the country because I felt more capable of living an unobserved life there,” stated The Fabelmans star.

“The particles shift under observation. I certainly felt that when we were living in Brooklyn,” she remarked.

Reflecting on her past experience with the paps, Michelle added, “I feel strengthened and more capable, but I certainly have an awareness I wish I could shed, because it does change how you move through the world.”

More From Entertainment:

Jinger Duggar Vuolo finally feels 'free' from her strict upbringing

Jinger Duggar Vuolo finally feels 'free' from her strict upbringing
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome their third child

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome their third child

King Charles secret plan about Harry, Meghan revealed

King Charles secret plan about Harry, Meghan revealed
Halsey and Ashley Benson were spotted looking edgy in Harry Styles' concert

Halsey and Ashley Benson were spotted looking edgy in Harry Styles' concert
Stephanie Seymour candidly speak on healing in first interview after son Harry Brant's death

Stephanie Seymour candidly speak on healing in first interview after son Harry Brant's death
Blake Lively makes joke at husband Ryan Reynolds over a soccer game played by his team

Blake Lively makes joke at husband Ryan Reynolds over a soccer game played by his team
Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett celebrate on new movie set after Oscar nomination

Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett celebrate on new movie set after Oscar nomination
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals why audience reluctant to accept female-led Marvel movies

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals why audience reluctant to accept female-led Marvel movies
Alan Cumming responds to the ‘global impact’ he received after returning OBE award

Alan Cumming responds to the ‘global impact’ he received after returning OBE award
Christine Brown is dating again after split with ex-husband Kody Brown

Christine Brown is dating again after split with ex-husband Kody Brown
Shazam! star Zachary Levi lands into trouble over Pfizer tweet

Shazam! star Zachary Levi lands into trouble over Pfizer tweet
Jeremy Clarkson’s documentary reflects on the moment he punched Piers Morgan

Jeremy Clarkson’s documentary reflects on the moment he punched Piers Morgan