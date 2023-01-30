 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Sunny Leone has hilarious response to her parody video from Splitsvilla

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Sunny Leone reacts to her hilarious video parody on Instagram
Sunny Leone reacts to her hilarious video parody on Instagram 

Splitsvilla is reality dating show hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani.

Dharna Durga is an Indian content creator who creates content around Bollywood and she recently made a parody video of Sunny’s hosting to which she reacted.

Dharna is dressed in multiple funky outfits with a variety of hairstyles to recreate Sunny’s glamourous fashion choices from the show. She also holds an umbrella to bring originality to the looks.


Reacting to the video Sunny commented, “Hmmm….I don’t think I sound like a valley girl…but nice one ladies.”

Recently Arjun opened up about working experience with Sunny. He said in an interview wit Hindustan Times, “In a day or two, me and Sunny hit the right chord. We were having fun and chilling. Initially, you come with a lot of inhibitions and then I started enjoying with Sunny and the contestants. It was amazing and felt like I have been hosting it for several seasons.”

