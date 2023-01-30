Jinger Duggar Vuolo finally feels 'free' from her strict upbringing

Jinger Duggar Vuolo talked about her religious upbringing in a recent interview and shared that she finally feels free from the religious teachings that she was raised to follow which she also says were cult-like in nature, as reported by Fox News.

Jinger talked about her upbringing in the interview and also shared about the teachings of Bill Gothard, a prominent Christian evangelist.

Jinger said, "I would definitely say that [his philosophy] was cult-like in nature. I can’t say, ‘Oh, it was a cult.’ I will leave that to the experts. But I will say that a lot of things make it tough for kids to leave or families to leave because the community is so tight-knit. The teachings are based on rules – man-made rules."

She further added about Bill Gothard's teachings, "There’s a healthy fear of God that the Bible speaks of, but it’s more of an awe reverence, realizing the greatness of God. But sadly Bill Gothard would take one verse of the Bible and make it say whatever he wanted it to say and he would make up his own man-made rules."

Jinger Duggar has written a book titled Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear which explores her strict upbringing as well as her journey in moving away from the teachings of Bill Gothard.