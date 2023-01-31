Marilyn Manson sued for sexually assaulting underage girl in 1990s

 
Marilyn Manson is facing sexual assault allegations made by an anonymous woman who was a minor in 1990s as reported by Rolling Stone. 

In the latest series of sexual misconduct lawsuits against Brian Warner who goes by Marilyn Manson, he has been sued by an anonymous woman who alleges that he groomed and sexually assaulted her multiple times in the 1990s when she was underage.

The new lawsuit includes counts of sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

It also accuses Sweet Dreams singer's record labels, Interscope and Trent Reznor's Nothing Records, of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other charges.

This is the first in which the artist is accused of misconduct early in his career. More than a dozen women have made sexual misconduct allegations against the singer.

The new accuser also claims of non-consensual sex acts and threats against the plaintiff and her family, although the woman kept visiting the Tainted Love singer at various tour stops over the past few years.

Including a period of four weeks on tour with the group in which she consumed drugs with the bandmembers and Warner would “groom, harass, and sexually abuse” her.

In addition to other charges, the plaintiff is suing the singer for intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming that Warner's “emotional manipulation” included “hostile and verbally abusive behavior.”

The lawsuit further claims that Warner’s record labels “were well-aware of Defendant Warner’s practice of sexually assaulting minors, and aided and abetted such behavior."

"As a result of Brian Warner’s sexual abuse and assault, enabled and encouraged by Defendants Interscope and Nothing Records, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional, physical, and psychological distress, including shame, and guilt, economic loss, economic capacity and emotional loss."

However, reps for Manson, Interscope and Reznor refrained from commenting over the matter as of now.

For the unversed, actor Evan Rachel Wood is also among several women that came forward in recent years with sexual abuse allegations against Manson. 

