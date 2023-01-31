 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Ileana D'Cruz shares health update after getting admitted to hospital for minor health condition

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Ileana D'Cruz made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's 'Barfi' 

Actor Ileana D’Cruz revealed through her social media that she was admitted to the hospital for minor health scare; the actor is now doing absolutely fine.

Taking it to her Instagram, she shared pictures of her from the hospital bed that showed a IV plugged on her hand.

Ileana dropped a collage of two pictures from the hospital where she can be seen lying on a stretcher. “What a difference a day makes. Also, some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluids, wrote Ileana.”

Her lovely fans got concerned after watching this post and asked her if she was doing well or not. Therefore, to respond them the Mein Tera Hero actor shared another post thanking everyone for their concern.

She wrote: “To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I really truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I am absolutely fine now. Got some good medical care at the right time.”

D’Cruz made headlines when she was noticed accompanying Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on their Maldives trip. Rumours had it that she is dating Kat’s brother Sebastien.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in The Big Bull. She will be next seen in film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, reports IndiaToday.  

