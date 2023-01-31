 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Lisa Marie Presley’s friend claims Priscilla is trying to ‘grab money’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley’s friend claims Priscilla is trying to ‘grab money’
Lisa Marie Presley’s friend claims Priscilla is trying to ‘grab money’

Priscilla Presley has contested her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will that makes Riley Keough the trustee following her death, according to Us Weekly.

However, according to a friend of the late singer, who told Page Six that this is just a “money grab” attempt from Priscilla’s end.

“It’s strictly a money grab,” the source claimed. “She had no relationship with Priscilla, [her ex-husband] Michael Lockwood or her half-brother [Navarone Garibaldi].”

The source added that Lockwood, who had an bitter divorce from Lisa Marie, was not actually invited to his ex-wife’s memorial despite attending.

Another source added that Lockwood was not mentioned during the memorial service held on January 22, 2023, but Danny Keough was.

Priscilla, Lockwood and Garibaldi are being represented by the same publicist, Caroline Galloway, in the bid to toss the will in question.

Priscilla filed court documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, January 27, in which she contests that a previously added 2016 amendment featured an “invalid signature,” per Us Weekly.

According to the outlet, the filing alleged that Priscilla and the late singer’s former business manager Barry Siegel were initially named as co-trustees before a late addition removed their names in favour of her children Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough.

Lisa Marie was said to have blown through her $100 million fortune left to her by her late father, Elvis Presley. In 2018, she sued her former business manager, Barry Siegel, for negligence and mishandling her inheritance, per Page Six.

The singer/songwriter, who died at age 54 on January 12th, 2023, after suffering cardiac arrest, reportedly took out $35 million in life insurance policies — but had accrued more than $4 million in debt.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds’ daughter James joined him during Wrexham soccer match

Ryan Reynolds’ daughter James joined him during Wrexham soccer match
Adele shares touching moment from Las Vegas concert, ‘I see little stories’

Adele shares touching moment from Las Vegas concert, ‘I see little stories’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foundation donates whopping amount to charitable causes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foundation donates whopping amount to charitable causes
BTS' Jin gets 'one-day' vacation from military training: Here's why

BTS' Jin gets 'one-day' vacation from military training: Here's why
Jonas Brothers confirm new album release date at Hollywood Walk of Fame event

Jonas Brothers confirm new album release date at Hollywood Walk of Fame event
Naomi Campbell drops rare photos of daughter from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Naomi Campbell drops rare photos of daughter from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
‘James Bond’ actress Eva Green records her statement in UK court

‘James Bond’ actress Eva Green records her statement in UK court
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted arguing at party, video goes viral

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted arguing at party, video goes viral
Ben Affleck appears friendly with Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller

Ben Affleck appears friendly with Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller
Netflix unveils list of January 2023's trending shows

Netflix unveils list of January 2023's trending shows
Michael Jackson son Prince reacts as his cousin bags role to play his father in biopic

Michael Jackson son Prince reacts as his cousin bags role to play his father in biopic

Prince Edward feuding with his brother King Charles III ahead of coronation?

Prince Edward feuding with his brother King Charles III ahead of coronation?