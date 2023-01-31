Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo ‘doing great’ after welcoming third baby

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed their third child together earlier this month, a source exclusively confirmed to People Magazine.

The couple, who got married in 2014 in Mexico, are also parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

Another source told the outlet that Levine and Prinsloo “were very focused on special family time before the new baby arrived.”

The source added, “After the drama in the fall, Adam has really tried to just focus on his family. He was very embarrassed and remorseful. She and Adam are doing great. They are excited about the new baby.”

The source also revealed the girls are excited about being big sisters to their new sibling.

“The girls are great with the baby,” the insider shared.

Back in September last year, the Maroon 5 frontman was involved in a cheating scandal soon after the couple had announced they were expecting their third child.

The scandal involved Adam sending flirty messages to model Sumner Stroh. Stroh, a 23-year-old influencer and Instagram model, said she “was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” and said she felt “manipulated.”

Stroh said Levine came back into her life months after they’d ended the affair with an Instagram DM in June that said he was considering naming his third child “Sumner.”

After the scandal surfaced, the Moves Like Jagger hitmaker responded by admitting he acted in an “inappropriate” manner. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

A source at the time told People Magazine, that the couple were “working on their marriage and plan on staying together.”