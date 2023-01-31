 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo ‘doing great’ after welcoming third baby

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo ‘doing great’ after welcoming third baby
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo ‘doing great’ after welcoming third baby

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed their third child together earlier this month, a source exclusively confirmed to People Magazine.

The couple, who got married in 2014 in Mexico, are also parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

Another source told the outlet that Levine and Prinsloo “were very focused on special family time before the new baby arrived.”

The source added, “After the drama in the fall, Adam has really tried to just focus on his family. He was very embarrassed and remorseful. She and Adam are doing great. They are excited about the new baby.”

The source also revealed the girls are excited about being big sisters to their new sibling.

“The girls are great with the baby,” the insider shared.

Back in September last year, the Maroon 5 frontman was involved in a cheating scandal soon after the couple had announced they were expecting their third child.

The scandal involved Adam sending flirty messages to model Sumner Stroh. Stroh, a 23-year-old influencer and Instagram model, said she “was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” and said she felt “manipulated.”

Stroh said Levine came back into her life months after they’d ended the affair with an Instagram DM in June that said he was considering naming his third child “Sumner.”

After the scandal surfaced, the Moves Like Jagger hitmaker responded by admitting he acted in an “inappropriate” manner. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

A source at the time told People Magazine, that the couple were “working on their marriage and plan on staying together.”

More From Entertainment:

Jason Sudeikis getting ‘the last laugh’ over ex Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles split

Jason Sudeikis getting ‘the last laugh’ over ex Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles split
Ryan Reynolds’ daughter James joined him during Wrexham soccer match

Ryan Reynolds’ daughter James joined him during Wrexham soccer match
Adele shares touching moment from Las Vegas concert, ‘I see little stories’

Adele shares touching moment from Las Vegas concert, ‘I see little stories’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foundation donates whopping amount to charitable causes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foundation donates whopping amount to charitable causes
BTS' Jin gets 'one-day' vacation from military training: Here's why

BTS' Jin gets 'one-day' vacation from military training: Here's why
Jonas Brothers confirm new album release date at Hollywood Walk of Fame event

Jonas Brothers confirm new album release date at Hollywood Walk of Fame event
Naomi Campbell drops rare photos of daughter from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Naomi Campbell drops rare photos of daughter from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
‘James Bond’ actress Eva Green records her statement in UK court

‘James Bond’ actress Eva Green records her statement in UK court
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted arguing at party, video goes viral

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted arguing at party, video goes viral
Jenna Ortega reacts to original Wednesday Addams Lisa Loring’s death

Jenna Ortega reacts to original Wednesday Addams Lisa Loring’s death
King Charles, Prince William rift emerges prior to coronation?

King Charles, Prince William rift emerges prior to coronation?
Ben Affleck appears friendly with Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller

Ben Affleck appears friendly with Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller