Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Alec Baldwin wife thanks fans for support as actor awaits to be charged in 'Rust' shooting

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec Baldwin, talks about the “emotional time” her family has been going through ever since the tragic Rust shooting.

Recently, it was announced that the It's Complicated star will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Speaking on her iHeartRadio podcast, Witches Anonymous, the yoga instructor, thanked the actor’s fans for their support in this difficult time for their family.

"It's been an emotional time for my family," Hilaria said. "And I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason."

"Quite honestly, I think without it, we would crumble. So, thank you so much for being our rock right now because I don't feel so strong," she added.

She went on to add how the whole incident has affected their kids; Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, María, 23 months, and Ilaria, 4 months.

"Kids are sponges and certain conversations are not always age appropriate," she continued. "We cannot deny that they don't feel the energy and pick up on certain things in the family and at home.”

“Also, parenting little people can be stressful regardless of added stress,” she said.

