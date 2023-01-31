Prince Harry won't say sorry to King Charles

Reacting to the reports that the monarch has sought the help of the Archbishop of Canterbury to act as a go-between for the royal family and the Duke, Angela Levin says she does not believe any negotiations between Harry and the Firm would take place ahead of coronation.



The royal biographer has claimed the Duke of Sussex "wants to win" in any confrontation with his family.



Levin went on saying: "[Negotiating] to give him good seats right at the front, I think that's terrible. He doesn't deserve it."

She added: "The important thing is that Harry can't negotiate, he doesn't want to give. He's not somebody who will say: 'Look, I'm sorry, let's work together on this."

"He now feels more confident that he's got the knack for actually dealing with the Royal Family and he wants to win. I think he won't say yes or no right up to the last minute," Levin told Talk TV's Julia Hartley-Brewer.