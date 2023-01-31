 
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Kate Middleton puts on a stylish display as she launches a new campaign

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Kate Middleton puts on a stylish display as she launches a new campaign

Kate Middleton returned to her real spirit as she put on a stylish display for a visit to Leeds to launch her new Shaping Us childhood campaign on Tuesday.

The Princess of Wales appeared spreading the colours of love with her beautiful smile as she teamed a green coat and cream dress with brown knee high boots.

The royal family honoured the Princess of Wales as they shared clips of Kate's on their official social media accounts, showing her pledging  'Shaping Us' early years campaign that has been described as her 'life's work' will provide the 'very best support'.

Kate was looking effortlessly elegant as she happily spoke with crowds of adoring royal fans who had waited to catch a glimpse of her.

She then visited the University of Leeds - where she attended a second-year lecture on the 'Psychological Approaches to Understanding and Supporting Children's Learning' module, which examines children's learning and development, including attachment theory.

Kate Middleton puts on a stylish display as she launches a new campaign

Kate also attend a 'Psychological Approaches to Understanding and Supporting Children's Learning' lecture at the University of Leeds.

Keeping her jewellery minimal with some £74 gold earrings by Shyla London, Kate opted for a bouncy blow-dry and finished off her outfit with a matching green suede £435 handbag from Manu Atelier.

