Ashley Tisdale celebrates daughter milestone moving past mom group drama

Ashley Tisdale exited 'toxic' mom group

Ashley Tisdale French seems to have left the noise of ‘toxic’ mom group behind as she recently celebrated her elder daughter’s major milestone.

The High School Musical star gave a sneak peek into Jupiter’s first haircut.

On January 8, French shared a sweet snapshot from the salon where her longtime stylist Buddy Porter gave 4‑year‑old daughter Jupiter her very first haircut.

“First haircut @buddywporter,” Ashley captioned the photo proudly marking the occasion.

Porter, who has styled Ashley’s hair for years, was seen combing through Jupiter’s locks during the visit.

He has not only worked with the famed Sharpay Evans but also with other A-list celebrities including Stranger Things actresses Maya Hawke and Nell Fisher.

The actress also posted a serene photo of her youngest daughter, Emerson, enjoying an ocean view.

The joyful updates came just days after French candidly addressed her experience with a ‘toxic’ mom group in an essay for The Cut.

Without naming names, she described feeling excluded from playdates and group chats.

She also noted that Instagram posts made her realize she was being left out.

French ultimately exited the group as felt it was too ‘High School’ for her.