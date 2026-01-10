Holly Ramsay reveals siblings and Victoria Beckham's role in wedding preparations

Holly also heaped praise on close family friend Lady Victoria Beckham for designing the elegant slip

Holly Ramsay has already made it clear who she considers family by writing 'our people' beneath a family photo from her wedding to Adam Peaty despite his parents' absence.

The Olympian, 31, tied the knot with influencer Holly, 25, at Bath Abbey on December 27.

The Olympic swimmer's father Mark, brothers James and Richard and an assortment of other family members, among them his aunt Louise, her husband and his cousin Luke, subsequently skipped the wedding in support of Caroline, leaving his older sister Bethany to serve as one of the only principal family members in attendance.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Holly appeared oblivious to the ongoing feud while outlining the important role her own family played as she and Adam prepared for their big day.

She wrote: 'The night before our wedding we hosted an intimate cocktail party to kick start the Weekend Celebrations. 'My siblings all did a speech which was so special and we celebrated with cake, spicy margs and then an early night, ready for the big day!!'

Holly also heaped praise on close family friend Lady Victoria Beckham for designing the elegant slip shew wore on the night. Previously, the newly married influencer revealed that Gordon not only walked down the aisle, but also took charge of the food.

'Dad has been extremely involved in the food,' she told British Vogue before explaining that he and London's Savoy Grill designed the menu.

Gordon included its fame dishes-a traditional beef Wellington matched with wine pairings. But later in the evening, Holly took more creative control of her guests' food and organised spicy vodka pasta and fries.