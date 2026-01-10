Desmond, Kristy Scott's shocking divorce reason saddens fans

Kristy Scott and her husband Desmond Scott have long been adored by millions of fans for their playful banter and content, but the latest headlines surrounding the couple are no joke.

On Friday, January 9, several news outlets reported that the popular TikTok power couple is heading for a divorce after 11 years of marriage.

The news came as a shock to fans, but an even more startling update followed. According to multiple reports, the 30-year-old influencer has filed for divorce from her husband, citing alleged infidelity as the reason for their split.

Additionally, court documents obtained by TMZ state that there is no chance of reconciliation.

Fans' reaction on Kristy Scott and Desmond Scott divorce

While fans await an official statement from Desmond and Kristy, who goes by the name Kristy Sarah on Instagram and TikTok, swirling speculations have pinned the blame of stirring trouble in paradise on the acclaimed chef.

Supporters quickly rallied around Kristy in the comments section of her most recent social media post, shared three days ago.

Many expressed shock and disbelief, with one fan writing, “Girl! Tell me these rumors aren’t trueeeeeee.”

Another showed solidarity, commenting, “We love you, boo. If this is true, Desmond bring your scary self outside. We ain’t gonna jump you.”

While Kristy received an outpouring of support, Desmond was met with wrath of fans.

Under his latest Instagram post, shared a day ago, fans voiced their disappointment.

“I am so upset with you. You were supposed to be one of the good ones,” one user wrote.

“All of a sudden, he looks different to me,” another added.

Several social media users also flooded the comments with GIFs of a character throwing stones and upset emojis, amplifying the backlash.

As rumours continues to swirl, both Kristy and Desmond have remained silent, choosing not to publicly address the allegations or confirm the reports as of yet.