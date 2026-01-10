 
Geo News

Dolly Parton forced to pull out of milestone birthday celebrations

Dolly Parton expresses gratitude to the Grand Ole Opry for honouring her on the special occasion

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 10, 2026

Dolly Parton shockingly drops out of her own milestone birthday celebrations amid health concerns
Dolly Parton shockingly drops out of her own milestone birthday celebrations amid health concerns

Dolly Parton will not be amongst those celebrating her milestone 80th birthday at the Grand Ole Opry, Nashville on January 17.

The country legend, who was born on January 19, will be honoured by Opry members and singers Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill, Rhonda Vincent, as well as songwriter Trannie Anderson.

In a video message, posted by the music venues' Instagram account, the Jolene hitmaker said, "I just wanted to say how much it means to me that you’re all coming together again this year to celebrate my big ol’ birthday with some of my songs."

“Some of my favorite memories happened right here onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, and I wish I could be there in person but I’ll be sending you all my love, for sure. So, you have the best night ever,” she added.

Opry further revealed that their “80 Years of Song retail collection” in collaboration with the soon-to-be birthday girl is currently available to order.

The iconic songstress' absence was explained by the official Nashville-based account in the comment section of its post.

Dolly, 79, missing her upcoming birthday celebrations appears to be the latest in a series of events she has withdrawn from in recent months. 

Amid growing concerns about her health, the 9 to 5 singer previously postponed her Las Vegas concerts which were supposed to begin in December 2025 to September 2026. 

She also skipped the Governors Awards back in November, where she was bestowed the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Katie Price draws line on love after JJ Slater split video
Katie Price draws line on love after JJ Slater split
Rebel Wilson did not intend to share baby no. 2 news: Here's why
Rebel Wilson did not intend to share baby no. 2 news: Here's why
Netflix shares slide amid Warner Bros. acquisition concerns
Netflix shares slide amid Warner Bros. acquisition concerns
Golden Globes: Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti to make red carpet debut?
Golden Globes: Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti to make red carpet debut?
Ariana Grande responds to Cynthia Erivo's omission from 2026 Actor Awards
Ariana Grande responds to Cynthia Erivo's omission from 2026 Actor Awards
Katie Price's breakup raises eyebrows after ex's photo appears by her side
Katie Price's breakup raises eyebrows after ex's photo appears by her side