 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Brandi Glanville gives 'unwanted' kisses to Caroline Manzo during shooting

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Brandi Glanville gives unwanted kisses to Caroline Manzo during shooting
Brandi Glanville gives 'unwanted' kisses to Caroline Manzo during shooting

Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo have left The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season four early after Brandi was reported to give 'unwanted' kisses to Manzo throughout the night filming in Marrakech, Morocco last week, as reported by People.

Sources close to the show revealed that Brandi gave unwanted kisses to Manzo and crosses her physical boundaries thus making her uncomfortable. As a result, the production reported the incident to higher-ups involved in the show and Brandi apologized when she got to know of Manzo's discomfort.

A source revealed, "It was unwanted. And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated, and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

Another source revealed, "Brandi's behaviour was inappropriate. So she was asked to leave."

Despite apologizing, Brandi was asked to leave the show while Manzo made the decision to leave on her own.

The release date of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season four has not been announced yet.

More From Entertainment:

Ashton Kutcher reveals he felt like a 'failure' after divorce from Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher reveals he felt like a 'failure' after divorce from Demi Moore
Pamela Anderson says watching her life story on Netflix is emotional

Pamela Anderson says watching her life story on Netflix is emotional
Queen Camilla channels Kate Middleton in bright red outfit as she visits Lille Barracks

Queen Camilla channels Kate Middleton in bright red outfit as she visits Lille Barracks
Rupert Grint says Harry Potter cast still trying to figure out what life looks like

Rupert Grint says Harry Potter cast still trying to figure out what life looks like
Kate Middleton shares her thoughts about Prince William's Valentine's Day gift

Kate Middleton shares her thoughts about Prince William's Valentine's Day gift
Jessie James Decker opens up on finding a balance between family and career

Jessie James Decker opens up on finding a balance between family and career
Rupert Grint reflects on playing Harry Potter role for a decade: ‘suffocating’

Rupert Grint reflects on playing Harry Potter role for a decade: ‘suffocating’
Ashley Judd explains why she has returned to trauma therapy

Ashley Judd explains why she has returned to trauma therapy
Marc Maron speaks in favour of To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough

Marc Maron speaks in favour of To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough
Anna Faris explains why she took a hiatus from busy career

Anna Faris explains why she took a hiatus from busy career
Dave Bautista rules out Bane role amid new DC universe birth

Dave Bautista rules out Bane role amid new DC universe birth
Kate Middleton puts on a stylish display as she launches a new campaign

Kate Middleton puts on a stylish display as she launches a new campaign