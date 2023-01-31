Brandi Glanville gives 'unwanted' kisses to Caroline Manzo during shooting

Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo have left The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season four early after Brandi was reported to give 'unwanted' kisses to Manzo throughout the night filming in Marrakech, Morocco last week, as reported by People.

Sources close to the show revealed that Brandi gave unwanted kisses to Manzo and crosses her physical boundaries thus making her uncomfortable. As a result, the production reported the incident to higher-ups involved in the show and Brandi apologized when she got to know of Manzo's discomfort.

A source revealed, "It was unwanted. And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated, and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

Another source revealed, "Brandi's behaviour was inappropriate. So she was asked to leave."

Despite apologizing, Brandi was asked to leave the show while Manzo made the decision to leave on her own.

The release date of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season four has not been announced yet.