 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says girlfriend Chelsy Davy ‘yawned’ at his Prince title

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Prince Harry is affectionately talking about his former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, in memoir ‘Spare.’

The Duke of Sussex says perhaps Chelsy was his only girlfriend who did not get fascinated by his royal title.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Prince Harry notes: “ I’d always wanted to know what it might be like to meet a woman and not have her eyes widen at the mention of my title, but instead to widen them myself, using my mind, my heart. With Chelsy that seemed a real possibility. Not only was she uninterested in my title, she seemed bored by it. Oh, you’re a prince? Yawn.”

He continues: “She knew nothing about my biography, less than nothing about my family. Granny, Willy, Pa—who’re they? Better yet, she was remarkably incurious. She probably didn’t even know about my mother; she was likely too young to recall the tragic events of August 1997.”

Harry and Chelsy reportedly split due to excessive media attention into their love life and the pressure of living in the royal family.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles did not want Harry to speak about Diana: “Unflattering light on Camilla’

King Charles did not want Harry to speak about Diana: “Unflattering light on Camilla’
King Charles ‘often threw controller at TV’ after watching news: Prince Harry

King Charles ‘often threw controller at TV’ after watching news: Prince Harry
Prince Harry wanted to hold press conference to tell world ‘I didn’t cheat’

Prince Harry wanted to hold press conference to tell world ‘I didn’t cheat’
Keanu Reeves calls John Wick: Chapter 4 his 'hardest physical role' ever

Keanu Reeves calls John Wick: Chapter 4 his 'hardest physical role' ever
Meghan Markle accused of wanting stardom in UK

Meghan Markle accused of wanting stardom in UK
Queen Elizabeth's former aide says Harry can't be trusted

Queen Elizabeth's former aide says Harry can't be trusted

Meghan Markle mocked for 'not being invited' to Oprah Winfrey's birthday

Meghan Markle mocked for 'not being invited' to Oprah Winfrey's birthday

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's brand 'not founded on them as humanitarian leaders'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's brand 'not founded on them as humanitarian leaders'
Princess Diana's unseen letters reveal shocking details about her divorce from King Charles

Princess Diana's unseen letters reveal shocking details about her divorce from King Charles
Ashton Kutcher reveals he felt like a 'failure' after divorce from Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher reveals he felt like a 'failure' after divorce from Demi Moore
Pamela Anderson says watching her life story on Netflix is emotional

Pamela Anderson says watching her life story on Netflix is emotional
Brandi Glanville gives 'unwanted' kisses to Caroline Manzo during shooting

Brandi Glanville gives 'unwanted' kisses to Caroline Manzo during shooting