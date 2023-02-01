Harry and Meghan's tactics have backfired on them says expert

A royal commentator has claimed that Megan Markle and Prince Harry's brand is "not founded on them as humanitarian leaders but on the never-ending, multiverse of family misery".

Writing for news.com.au, Daniela Elser said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given around 40 hours of interviews since leaving the Royal Family nearly three years ago, many of which has seen them launch a series of accusations against their estranged relatives."

She added, "But the expert has warned the tactic appears to have backfired drastically on them."

The expert said, "For the duke and duchess in 2023, their brand is not founded on them as humanitarian leaders but on the never-ending, multiverse of family misery that is Harry and Meghan versus the House of Windsor.

"I suppose it comes down to the fact that their charitable work does not feel like the defining force in terms of their public image."