Terror attack thwarted in Mianwali: DPO

Terror attack has been foiled in the Mianwali area of Makarwal, says DPO. Geo News/File

DPO Mianwali Muhammad Naveed said that 15 to 20 terrorists carrying modern weapons attacked the Makarwal police station. However, the prompt response by the police force returned their attack, he said.

The Mianwali terrorist attack comes a couple of days after massive bombing of a mosque located in the Police Lines in Peshawar that claimed lives of at least 100 people.

The district police officer said that some terrorists sustained injuries in the retaliatory fire by the police personnel. The attackers escaped the scene along with their injured accomplices.

The DPO reported that all law enforcement officers were unharmed in the attack, according to the DPO Mianwali. The police clamped a security cordon around the entire area and launched a search operation.

In response to the attack, security measures have been heightened in other cities of Punjab including Multan and the entire district of Sargodha.



Police have increased security arrangements at the city's entrances and exits.