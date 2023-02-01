Former cricketers oppose Mickey Arthur's appointment as part-time coach

Former Pakistan team head coach Mickey Arthur. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: As former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur is likely to return to the cricket set-up as a part-time coach, former cricketers including Shahid Afridi believe that such an arrangement may not work in the longer run, The News reported Wednesday.

A former Test cricketer, who is also in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for an assignment, said that coaching is a full-time job.

"Even the consultancy is a full-time job as a consultant needs to stay focused on his job. Wearing two hats at a time would only complicate the matter and create odd situations for the team members. The idea is not workable in the longer run," he said while requesting anonymity.

The cricketer also said that the Pakistan team required a full-time head coach, who stays with the team at home during camp training and on every engagement abroad.



“Whether he is a foreigner or a local, he should be with the selected members of the national team throughout the year.”

Afridi, who was appointed as the interim chief selector, also opposed the idea. "There are better coaches available within Pakistan. The PCB must hire one of the home-grown coaches,” he said.

Speaking against such an idea, former pacer Aaqib Javed said: “Coaching is a full-time job. If you are a coach of a well-recognised team, you must devote full time to help the team get better results."

The PCB has kept shifting its stance on Arthur, first claiming that he has accepted the head coach job and then announced that he was only available for major events but PCB was in no mood to hire a part-timer.

Again, the PCB came with a new version and Arthur would now be available as a consultant guiding the team while working as a coach of the from English county team Derbyshire.

Arthur to be appointed as team director

Earlier this week, sources within the PCB shared that Arthur would be appointed as “team director” instead of head coach.

It has been decided that the position of head coach of the Pakistan cricket team will be terminated, since the board is aiming to work with assistant coaches, and not head coaches, sources revealed.

Arthur, who led Pakistan to its first-ever ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, will be the team director and look after all matters.



However, the former Pakistan coach will not be available to the national side during the English county season, according to the expected contract.

Arthur will be with the team for the ODI World Cup 2023 and Australia tour.

Reliable sources told Jang that Arthur will be available on the ground for very few assignments. The former coach has promised PCB to join the team in India for the 50-overs mega event this year. Meanwhile, he will continue working for Derbyshire County Cricket Club as a full-time coach.



On the other hand, the national cricket governing body has decided to appoint a chief of staff for Arthur.