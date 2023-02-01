'I love Kanye': Shenseea gushes over rapper amid backlash

Kanye West gave big break to Jamaican singer Shenseea

Kanye West's toxic anti-Semitic outbursts burned bridges with everyone.



However, some in the music industry still admire the once-celebrated rapper, such as Jamaican singer Shenseea.

According to Dancehallmag, the Be Good singer spoke about her respect for the rapper, adding her wish to work again with The Life of Pablo hitmaker soon.

"I love him, such a mastermind and inspiration," she tweeted in response to "How was your experience working with Ye & would you collab again if you could?"

"Yes, we'll do something again, God's willing," she added.

Previously, the 26-year-old gushed about working with the Grammy winner on Twitter, "I want @kanyewest to mentor my creative directions."

The Blessed singer recalled her first reaction when Ye's team approached her; she thought it was a ruse. "I was like, how would he even know about me," she said.

However, she learned that her Crocodile Teeth freestyle track in 2021 caught the music producer's attention.

In March 2022, the singer also revealed in an interview with L.A. Leakers' Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk that her more than five songs were axed in the rapper's album's cut.

During the interview, Shenseea named West as her inspiration. "I love Kanye. Seeing him on social media and being around him is totally different. He's a true living inspiration," she said.

"The love that he shows me, the way that he embraces me, pulls me in and make me feel like yo I am a part of the team, I love that. He treats me like real family."

West helped the Dolly singer to clinch her first two Billboard Hot 100 spots in 2021 via her features on the OK OK Pt 2 and Pure Souls tracks featuring Roddy Rich off his Donda album.

Shenseea's contribution to Ye's album also bagged her a Grammy nomination for Album Of The Year at the 64th Annual Awards.