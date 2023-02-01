 
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
Epik High's Tablo to collaborate with BTS' RM for his new solo project: Report

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Epik High’s leader Tablo has confirmed collaboration with BTS star RM for his upcoming solo album, Koreaboo reported.

Tablo about his recent collabortion with RM for Indigo shared that when Rm reached out to him for collaboration, he immediately agreed and added: “He sent over a song, and I didn’t even listen to it before saying, ‘Let’s do this!"

He further said that “I hadn’t even heard the song and [RM’s] laughing. But I mean obviously, right? RM is not going to do a bad song. He’s incapable of doing that.”

Recently, Epik High leader announced that “If there is a Tablo solo in the works, RM would definitely be number one on my list to do a song with.”

Tablo later confirmed to Rolling Stone that he works on a new solo album, and BTS RM would be featured in it.

RM's first solo music album Indigo was released on December 2, 2022.

