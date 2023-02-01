 
Arjun Kapoor holds the car door for GF Malaika Arora after leaving from an event

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship official in 2019
Arjun Kapoor has often seen expressing his love for his dream girl Malaika Arora; the latter has once again set the bars high as he has been spotted holding the car’s door for her after leaving from a party.

Yesterday, the lovebirds were spotted leaving Amrita Arora’s birthday bash. The duo looked amazing together as they were dressed in formal clothes. Malaika wore a black shirt tucked into a pair of brown checkered pants. She wore matching checkered sandal with her outfit.

Meanwhile, Arjun wore a dark blue sweater with a pair of black sweatpants. He also wore a necklace and a black beanie hat. The two complemented each other a lot.

A video has been going viral where the Kuttey actor can be seen opening the door for Arora allowing her to sit in the car comfortable.

Previously, he also penned a romantic birthday wish for Malaika.

Kapoor and Arora have been dating for a while now. The duo made their relationship official in 2019.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in film Kuttey alongside Tabu. The film did not perform well at the box office, reports IndiaToday. 

