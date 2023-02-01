Gisele Bündchen rumoured to talk Tom Brady divorce in upcoming interview

Gisele Bündchen is set to break her silence on her split from Tom Brady in a Vanity Fair cover story, according to Page Six.

The Brazilian model was recently spotted doing a stream of sizzling photoshoots, few months after her divorce from NFL athlete Tom Brady. The pair, that divorced after 13 years of marriage, share two children: daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13.

According to Daily Mail, Gisele was among the highest-paid models between 2002 to 2016, before she took a break to raise the couple’s kids.

The couple finalised their divorce in October, with Bündchen saying that, despite the “difficult” decision to end the marriage, she felt “blessed” for the 13 years she and Brady had together.

A VF spokesperson said the publication does not comment on editorial rumours, but one Condé Nast insider told Page Six. “I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as that’s a subject close to Gisele’s heart. But it could also be a summer cover.”

The model previously starred on the cover of Vanity Fair in September 2007 and May 2009. An industry insider mused, “I think this makes sense for Gisele. She’s come out of the divorce looking independent and smart.”

The model, 42, kicked off 2023 by starring in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton — her first since finalizing her divorce. Since then, she’s been seen shooting beachside in Miami.