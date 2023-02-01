 
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s loyalty to King Charles hailed

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are devoted to King Charles, royal fans have praised the couple.

The royal fans shared their sincere thoughts amid reports King Charles and heir to throne Prince William are at odds over Prince Harry’s attendance at the coronation in May.

Commenting on a New York Post report titled: “King Charles to respond to Harry’s ‘Spare’ in tell-all interview”, a royal fan said “Charles should focus on his “good” son - Prince William.

“William and his wife have ‘made the rounds’ - going from hospitals, senior centers, schools, businesses and various charities representing the very best of the UK.”

The fan continued, “They are a loving couple, fantastic parents and devoted to Charles.”

Another fan commented, “I really hope Charles doesn't address anything Harry and Meghan. He really needs to not say anything about any of that and just be quiet about it all. That would be the smartest road to take.”

