Wednesday Feb 01 2023
Tom Brady shares memorable photo of ex Bridget Moynahan with son Jack after retirement news

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Tom Brady is looking back on old memories as he recently shared a never-before-seen picture of ex Bridget Moynahan with son Jack on social media, following his retirement news.

On February 1, 2023, Tom Brady took to Instagram to share a photo where he is posing with ex Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son, John Jack' Edward.

Both Brady and Maynahan are standing to either side of their son Jack, wearing grey button-down shirts.

As per People, Brady, 45, is wearing white pants with the shirt, meanwhile, the Blue Bloods actress, 51, opted for black pants.

The 15-year-old Jack has his arm around both of his parents in the picture.

In addition to Jack, Brady is also a father to daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, who he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen.

