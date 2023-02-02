Prince Harry reveals 'toxic suspicion' he felt towards Queen bodyguards

Prince Harry admits media intrusion in his life made him question his loved ones.



The Duke of Sussex admits that both he and his brother, Prince William, were forced to be suspicious of their inner circle to find the mole who was leaking private stories.

He writes in his memoir 'Spare': "We began to examine our inner circle, to question our most trusted friends —and their friends. With whom had they been speaking? In whom had they confided? No one was above suspicion because no one could be."

Harry continues: "We even doubted our bodyguards, and we’d always worshipped our bodyguards. (Hell, officially I was now a bodyguard—the Queen’s bodyguard.) They’d always been like big brothers to us. But now they were also suspects. That was how toxic suspicion has become."

Prince Harry's memoir is now out in stores.