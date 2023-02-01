 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Ozzy Osbourne announces to retire from touring due to health reasons

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne announces to retire from touring due to health reasons
Ozzy Osbourne announces to retire from touring due to health reasons

Ozzy Osbourne has recently opened up that he retires from touring due to poor health.

On Wednesday, the legendary musician took to Instagram and issued a statement, in which he informed his fans about the cancellation of his European tour.

Calling it one of the “hardest things” he has ever had to share with his “loyal fans”, Ozzy wrote, “Four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.”

In the statement, the singer mentioned, “My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” explained Ozzy.

He continued, “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really (expletive), more than you will ever know.”

Ozzy also stated that he “never would have imagined” that his “touring days would have ended this way”.

The musician also gave hope to his fans as he shared that his “team” is trying to “come up with ideas for” where he would be able to “perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country”.

In the end, Ozzy also thanked his family, band, crew and longtime friends as well as his fans “for their endless dedication, loyalty and support”.

The singer also added details about “ticket refunds” in the caption.

More From Entertainment:

Jessica Alba expresses her elation over 20 million followers on Instagram: Watch

Jessica Alba expresses her elation over 20 million followers on Instagram: Watch
Academy won’t disqualify Andrea Riseborough from her Oscar nomination

Academy won’t disqualify Andrea Riseborough from her Oscar nomination
Paul Rudd opens up about secret tip to his youthful appearance

Paul Rudd opens up about secret tip to his youthful appearance
Sarah Jessica Parker shares two cents on ‘ageing’

Sarah Jessica Parker shares two cents on ‘ageing’
Gabrielle Union discloses she loathes ‘phone calls’ on Drew Barrymore Show

Gabrielle Union discloses she loathes ‘phone calls’ on Drew Barrymore Show
King Charles opens personal properties for people faced with cost-of-living crisis

King Charles opens personal properties for people faced with cost-of-living crisis

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia says people know about him but don't know him

Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia says people know about him but don't know him
Prince Harry recalls 'difficult chat' with Chelsy Davy about 'future'

Prince Harry recalls 'difficult chat' with Chelsy Davy about 'future'
Amy Duggar King reveals her cousins weren't allowed to watch 'VeggieTales'

Amy Duggar King reveals her cousins weren't allowed to watch 'VeggieTales'
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor intended for a rebound relationship but ended up in marriage

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor intended for a rebound relationship but ended up in marriage
Prince Harry shares moment he was reminded of Diana 'so-called paranoia'

Prince Harry shares moment he was reminded of Diana 'so-called paranoia'