Ozzy Osbourne announces to retire from touring due to health reasons

Ozzy Osbourne has recently opened up that he retires from touring due to poor health.



On Wednesday, the legendary musician took to Instagram and issued a statement, in which he informed his fans about the cancellation of his European tour.

Calling it one of the “hardest things” he has ever had to share with his “loyal fans”, Ozzy wrote, “Four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.”

In the statement, the singer mentioned, “My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” explained Ozzy.

He continued, “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really (expletive), more than you will ever know.”



Ozzy also stated that he “never would have imagined” that his “touring days would have ended this way”.

The musician also gave hope to his fans as he shared that his “team” is trying to “come up with ideas for” where he would be able to “perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country”.

In the end, Ozzy also thanked his family, band, crew and longtime friends as well as his fans “for their endless dedication, loyalty and support”.

The singer also added details about “ticket refunds” in the caption.